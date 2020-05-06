Bianca Taylor Rocks A See-Through Pink Lingerie Set, Flaunts Her Incredible Abs On Instagram

American fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram account and treated her legions of followers to a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the site on Tuesday, May 5, Bianca could be seen rocking a pink lace lingerie set. The push-up feature of her bra allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, she pulled her skimpy panties up high on her slender hips, while allowing the front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and sexy thighs. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

To complement her sexy outfit and to ramp up the glam, she sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation that rendered her skin a flawless, matte finish. Apparently, she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, sported a mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes.

Biana wore her ravel-colored tresses in soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a gold hoop in her nose to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. To pose for the pic, Bianca sat on her bed. She rested both of her hands on the bed, slightly arched her back, tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Bianca shared her daily routine with her fans and asked them about theirs. She also urged them to check out the new twerk tutorial that she has recently uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 20,000 likes. Her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 300 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style. Many of them also enthusiastically talked about their quarantine activities.

“Thank you for your videos. They have been extremely helpful,” one of her fans wrote.

“It is beautiful how your hair strands descend on your shoulders, giving even more harmony to your beautiful angelic face,” a second user chimed in.

“Looking so fine, as always. Luv you, Bianca,” a third admire remarked.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, the sexy snap was also liked by many other models and fitness trainers, including Pandora Blue, Vicky Aisha, Danielle Belardo, and Bianca’s boyfriend Nimai Delgado.