Simone Biles Sizzles In A Tiger-Print Bikini And Possibly References Carole Baskin

Many of Simone's fans thought that her Instagram photo's caption included a witty 'Tiger King' reference.

Simone Biles rocked a sporty bikini and enjoyed the sunny weather outside over the weekend. The Olympic gymnast usually wore her country’s stars and stripes while captivating the world with her tumbling skills, but the American athlete sported a different style of stripes to do a little sunbathing on Sunday afternoon.

In a photo that Simone shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers, she was pictured flaunting her athletic figure in a tiger-print bikini. Her swimsuit’s wild pattern was orange and white with black stripes. Simone’s top resembled a sports bra with thick shoulder straps and a square scoop neck. Due to the positioning of her body, her bottoms weren’t visible, save for a peek of a thick side strap and a hint of the garment’s back. The bottoms appeared to be a brief style with at least a moderate degree of coverage on the seat.

Simone was protecting her eyes from the scintillating sunlight by rocking a pair of over-sized sunglasses. Her other accessories included a delicate silver chain necklace, three silver stud earrings and small hoop in her left ear, and a glittering bellybutton ring. Simone was wearing her hair pulled up in a top knot.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was relaxing in a shallow pool. She was leaning back on her powerful arms in clear water that didn’t quite reach her elbow. Simone’s muscular legs were curled in front of her so that her right leg was submerged and her left leg was mostly out of the water. Simone’s pose also highlighted her flat, sculpted stomach.

Instead of looking at the camera, Simone was gazing off to the side as the sun beamed down on her body, making her flawless skin glisten and glow.

Since it was initially uploaded, Simone’s sun-drenched snapshot has been liked over 213,000 times, and it has received over 1,032 comments. Her caption had many of her Instagram followers suggesting that it was a clever reference to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. They thought Simone meant for the word “baskin'” to have a double meaning.

“Is your name Carole Baskin because you’re killing me,” read one response to her post.

“I caught that play on words,” another fan wrote.

“10/10 A+ Tiger King reference,” a third admirer remarked.

“Killed her husband, whacked him, fed him to tigers they snackin, what’s happenin, carol baskin,” read a fourth comment.

The remark about tigers feasting on Baskin’s husband was actually the lyrics of a parody song set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s mega hit, “Savage.” The song has become popular on TikTok, and many content creators have started performing the “Savage” dance to the song, often while wearing Tiger King-inspired looks — including animal-print bathing suits.

While Simone hasn’t yet danced to the “Carole Baskin” song in her tiger-print bikini, she did take part in another TikTok craze. However, her take on the handstand challenge included a twist that made it much more difficult.