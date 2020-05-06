Demi Lovato Sizzles In Sexy Black Bra From Her Fabletics Collab

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a sizzling image while clad in a black sports bra. The photo was added to her feed on April 5 and has earned rave reviews from her 81 million fans.

The upload captured the singer posed directly in the center of the shot. She did not add a geotag to the post, but she was the only subject that was in focus, and the buildings at her back were blurred out. In her caption, Lovato explained to fans that the image was a throwback from one of her outdoor photoshoots that were taken before the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing standards. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also credited her Demi 4 Fabletics collab for the sexy outfit. Demi shared that a portion of sales proceeds would go directly to frontline workers.

She was only photographed from her ribs to her chest, but that was enough for a teasing glimpse. Lovato rocked a black bra with neon green stitching on its cups. The hot piece boasted a deep-plunging neckline that offered generous views of cleavage. Meanwhile, the garment had several clasps in the center to hold the outfit together. Its thick straps were tight on her shoulders and accentuated her arms and allover flawless tan. Lovato kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a pair of tiny silver hoop earrings.

She slicked her long, dark locks back in a high ponytail, and her flowing mane tumbled past her shoulders. Lovato was done up in a striking application of makeup that highlighted all of her bold features. She appeared to have defined brows and focused a ton of attention on her eyes, which looked like they were dusted with a layer of purple eye shadow and a layer of shimmery gold eye shadow. It also looked like the songstress lined her cheekbones with blush and highlighter while she seemed to wear a light-pink hue on her lips.

Fans were not shy from sharing their love for the smoking hot photo and double-tapped the post over 1.9 million times while adding over 11,000 comments. Several of Lovato’s followers applauded her sexy figure while others praised her for giving back.

“Demi you’re probably never going to read this but thank you for inspiring me to recover from my eating disorder,” one fan wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“Yeah guys, God is woman and she is Demi Lovato,” a second social media user added.

“Besides being a wonderful person, who cares about other people, it’s an explosion of beauty! I love my idol very much,” one more gushed.