Fans Of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Could See Some New Episodes Later In The Year, According To AMC

Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' looks set to premiere later this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC’s new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is now set to premiere in the fall. Along with this news issued during a phone call regarding AMC’s financial earnings for this year, it was also revealed that viewers could get to see some episodes from Fear the Walking Dead as well, according to Deadline.

While no date had been released by AMC regarding the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, many had assumed that the new season would air after new series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond had screened. However, with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, networks and studios were shut down amid the new social distancing rules being enforced in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. This meant that a Season 6 premiere date was never announced.

During a conference call regarding AMC’s earnings, chief operating officer Ed Carroll has now revealed that viewers can expect to see at least some new episodes from the upcoming season of Fear the Walking Dead. Along with the announcement that World Beyond will premiere in the fall, the assumption is here that Fear will then air Season 6 towards the very end of 2020.

Van Redin / AMC

Currently, it is unknown how much work was yet to be completed on Fear the Walking Dead when shutdowns were enforced. While news of opening up U.S. states after the coronavirus lockdown is currently varied and somewhat conflicting, Georgia is eager to get things moving again. Currently, The Walking Dead franchise is being filmed in Georgia. As a result of this, if the state is quick to reopen in an effort to kickstart the economy once more, post-production work will be the first thing to go ahead and work on the filming of this franchise can commence once again. It will also mean that filming will also likely begin on Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

As yet, there has been no further news regarding AMC’s original TV series in the franchise and when it will air its final episode for Season 10. As with World Beyond, the final episode of The Walking Dead also had some post-production work to be completed before everything was shut down due to the pandemic. However, as previously stated by Greg Nicotero, there was still a lot of special effects and CGI work that had to be completed on that episode. AMC has insisted that the episode will air later in the year though.