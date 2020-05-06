Megan Thee Stallion Quotes ‘Savage’ Remix As She Rocks A Red Thong And White Crop Top On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion left little to the imagination while quoting the remix to her mega-hit “Savage” on Instagram.

Just days after her single with Beyonce reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, Megan showed off her stunning physique to her 10.8 million followers. She posted two photos of herself wearing jeans, a crop top, and a red thong.

In the first photo, Megan posed in front of a white wall and a small window. While looking away from the camera with a dramatic look on her face, she gripped on her light blue jeans. The pants fell below her waist, which allowed her thong to make an appearance. The rapper posed to the right as she flaunted her backside for her viewers.

Megan showed the front half of her look in the second snap. While looking directly at the camera, she gave her fans a better view of the top she was rocking. Her white shirt was short-sleeved and had two collars on each side. The top was cut in the middle and allowed her to show off her cleavage. It also had silver rhinestones across her chest.

To further add to the sexy look, the top cropped below Megan’s breasts. As she glared at the camera, she revealed her washboard stomach, as well as her dazzling belly button ring.

Meg’s steamy post comes one day after she revealed her new hairdo. She’s currently going with a blond, shoulder-length bob, which she shared in a previous video. She blended two shades, adding dirty blond to one side followed by a platinum shade on another. The Houston native styled the bob in loose curls and parted her hair away from her face.

While Megan went with a casual outfit for her post, she added some glam to her makeup look. Her glowing skin shined through as she appeared to have on a matte foundation on her face, followed by a gold highlighter on her forehead and chin. The rapper also seemed to be wearing black eyeliner on her top and bottom eyelids. Her eyebrows also looked to be filled in with a black pencil. Finally, she topped the look off by adding a dark red, matte lipstick.

For her caption, Meg quoted Beyonce’s lyric from “Savage” remix. She wrote a section of Bey’s rap, in which she says women who “don’t jump to put jeans on,” can’t relate to her.

Following her post, Megan received more than 2 million likes from her supporters. Additionally, more than 30,000 users commented under her photo.

“ALL THAT WAGON YOU DRAGGING GIRL,” one follower wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Hottie with the body,” another fan added.

“You on that demon time,” a commenter wrote, quoting Beyonce’s verse.

“Do you need help pulling those up?” asked another supporter.