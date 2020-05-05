Natalie Roush Shows Off Curvy Booty In Tight Jeans & Corset Top On Instagram

Natalie Roush showed off her stunning body in a skintight outfit on Instagram on Tuesday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a black corset top and skinny jeans that put her best assets on display.

The photos showed Natalie standing in front of a mirror with a tan-colored frame. She stood in the corner of a white room. The mirror’s reflection showed a glass patio door in the background, which allowed natural light to flow into the room. The sun washed over Natalie and highlighted her tan skin. She looked better than ever in her skimpy outfit.

Natalie’s look included a black corset top with small ties down the front and cut-outs at the bottom. The top’s low cut pushed her ample cleavage out. The back of the top also featured a zipper, which hugged her curves closely.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display via the cut-outs. She paired the top with some light-wash, distressed jeans that came up high on her waist and perfectly framed her hips. The denim also clung to her round booty and legs.

Natalie accessorized her outfit with some layered necklaces. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, cat eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. Her long, brown hair was tied up in a high ponytail.

In the first shot, Natalie stood with her hips apart as she rested a hand on her backside and pursed her lips for the camera. The second photo was a close-up shot of Natalie’s face and chest.

The third photo showed Natalie standing in front of the mirror with her back arched. She crossed one arm over her chest, allowing her cleavage to fall out further. Fans could catch a glimpse of her pert derriere in the mirror’s reflection as she stuck it out. She playfully pulled on her lower lip and smirked.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 27,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning, I love this outfit on you,” another user added.

Natalie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, she stunned her followers in a white bikini as she sat on an outdoor couch.