Donald Trump Ignores Warning, Goes Without Face Covering In Visit To Arizona Factory Making N95 Masks

Donald Trump and other top White House officials did not wear face coverings during a visit to an Arizona factory where employees were manufacturing N95 masks — even though signs inside the factory warned all people to wear masks.

As the Independent reported, Trump made the visit to the Honeywell factory in Arizona to tour the facility and speak to employees who were manufacturing the critical medical gear, which has been in short supply in many areas hard-hit by the coronavirus. Trump appeared to say earlier in the day that he planned to wear a mask, but wore only goggles during his visit to the factory on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a mask facility, right? If it’s a mask facility, I will. Yeah,” Trump said earlier in the day.

As he was at Joint Base Andrews preparing to depart, Trump sounded less sure about whether he would wear a mask, noting that he was slated to make a speech.

“You’ll tell me — Should I leave the mask on when I’m speaking? I don’t know,” Trump said. “It doesn’t sound right. But if it’s a mask environment, I would certainly wear a mask.”

As the Independent report noted, there were postings inside the factory telling people to wear facial coverings, which public health experts have said are critical in slowing the spread of the virus.

During his speech, Trump thanked the factory workers and noted the importance of their work in manufacturing the N95 masks. He also bragged about his victory in Arizona during the 2016 election.

Trump has sparked controversy for going against the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans wear masks when out in public. Shortly after the recommendation was published, Trump said that he did not think he would wear a mask in public, despite the recommendation.

Vice President Mike Pence last week did not wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, with video showing him to be the only person on the trip with an uncovered face. Pence said this weekend that he should have worn a mask, but did not believe he needed to as he had tested negative for the coronavirus, and masks are intended to prevent the spread of the disease. Like Trump at the Honeywell facility, Pence reportedly went against the hospital’s policy, which requires that all visitors wear face masks in the name of safety.