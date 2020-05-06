Paula Manzanal Shows Off Her Tanned Body In A Sexy Black Bikini On Instagram

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Monday, May 4, Paula could be seen rocking a sexy black bikini. The low-cut bikini top allowed Paula to show off an ample amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, her high-waisted bikini bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist, sculpted abs, and sexy thighs. That’s not all, but Paula also showed off her tanned skin through the risque ensemble.

Staying true to form, she sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin tone. It seemed as if she opted for a mauve shade of lipstick, bronze blush, bronze eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. Paula finished off her makeup application by strobing her cheeks with a highlighter.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, swept them to the left side, and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom. She also let a few strands of hair to fall over her forehead.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Paradise, Nevada. To pose for the snap, Paula could be seen standing at a beach. She seductively parted her lips, kept a hand on her cheek, and looked away from the camera.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 42,000 likes. That’s not all, but fans also took to the comments section and posted more than 550 messages to praise Paula. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, other fans poured their hearts out and explicitly expressed their feelings for the model.

“Omg, you have the sexiest legs in the world. I am speechless,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you are literally the most beautiful woman in the world!!” another user chimed in.

“You are a monument to feminine beauty and your body is a sculptural work of art. I wish you a happy start to the week, full of blessings,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Paula’s sexy ensemble.

“Uffff, you’re making the bikini look better. So sexy!!” they wrote.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Marianne Argy, Vanessa Bohorquez, Yaslen Clemente, and Vicky Aisha.

Paula seems to be on a bikini pic-posting spree these days. Only a few days ago, she wowed her fans by posting a snap in which she was featured rocking a purple velvet bikini, one that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her underboob.