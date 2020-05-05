Venus Williams Rocks A White Swimsuit And Colorful Robe For Instagram Update

Tennis superstar Venus Williams surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update featuring a colorful, beach-ready ensemble she was wearing around the house. As the geotag indicates, the shots were taken in Jupiter, Florida. Venus posed in front of what appeared to be a fireplace surrounded by ornate detailing, including a dolphin on either side holding up the mantel.

Venus showcased her muscular physique in a white one-piece swimsuit with a heart on the front, filled in with the American flag. Venus has worn the swimsuit before on her Instagram page, but she layered on two additional colorful elements for her latest snap — a pale pink hair turban wrapped around her tresses, and a colorful striped robe. Despite being indoors, she also had on a pair of white sneakers from the brand K-Swiss.

The robe Venus had on was a piece from alice + olivia, and the garment was a cacophony of color. Though there was a thick horizontal band of black along the arms and at the hem, the rest of the robe was striped in a variety of colors, from sunshine yellow to emerald green to soft pink. Venus posed with one arm resting on the mantel and the other on her hip, serving up a powerful look for the camera.

For the second snap, Venus turned around to show off the back of the garment. In addition to all the colorful stripes, bold letters spelled out the phrase “lift you higher” on the back of the robe.

The garment was a burst of color amidst the otherwise neutral surroundings, and the whole look showcased Venus’s sculpted physique to perfection. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the robe incorporated her “favorite colors,” and her followers couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 7,500 likes within just 51 minutes, including a like from Venus’s sister, Serena Williams. It also received 235 comments from Venus’s eager fans.

“You remain one of my fav idols. I miss tennis!!!” one fan commented.

“Wow, Venus!!!!!” another follower exclaimed, including several emoji in the comment to further illustrate his thoughts on the snaps.

“Happy Tuesday to you too! You are absolutely beautiful in these colors,” another follower added.

“Venus you look amazing,” one fan said.

Venus has been sharing the occasional update with her followers on Instagram about what she’s up to during quarantine, and her routine includes a bit of tennis, as many might expect. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Venus showcased her fit physique in a pair of tight gray leggings and a gray long-sleeved shirt. She had a baseball ap on and held a tennis racquet in her hands as she posed while out on the tennis court at her home.