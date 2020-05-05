Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Wows Fans In White Jumpsuit During Self-Isolation

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful 2000s girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been uploading content taken in their homes. Roberts is currently a presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. and has made sure she is still social distancing.

For her most recent upload, the “When I Grow Up” songstress stunned in a white jumpsuit with long sleeves. She wrapped a belt around her waist and paired the ensemble with white heels. Roberts accessorized herself with a necklace and opted for no other visible accessories. The blond beauty sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and appeared to have a glossy lip for the occasion. For the rest of her makeup application, she went for a fairly natural look.

Roberts posted two pics within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down while facing the camera. Roberts closed her eyes and stuck her tongue out. She placed one hand on her foot in front of her and left the other to rest beside her.

In the next slide, she raised one leg and rested her elbow on her knee while still sitting down. Roberts tilted her head up slightly and sported a pouty expression directly at the camera lens.

She didn’t geotag her upload. However, the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker is currently working in the U.K. on Heart FM’s breakfast show alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

In the span of six hours, Roberts’ post racked up more than 9,300 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“You’re so gorgeous! I’m in love with that outfit!” one user wrote.

“You’re always serving looks,” another devotee shared.

“You look positively stunning today, that outfit is GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful. Loving that outfit,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Roberts is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer wowed fans in a low-cut pink silk bra. She paired the ensemble with a garment of the same color and material and wrapped her head in a towel that covered her blond hair. She applied black mascara, red nail polish, and a Charcoal & Black Clay peel-off mask, which she said left her skin feeling soft and smooth.