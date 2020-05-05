Jessica Simpson Reacts To Being Shamed ‘For Having Boobs’ By Former ‘Vogue’ Staffer

Sally Singer shared an anecdote about Jessica and her ex John Mayer for a piece about the Met Gala.

Jessica Simpson was one of the celebrities who was mentioned in a lengthy Vogue piece about the Met Gala, and she wasn’t thrilled with what one of the magazine’s ex-staffers had to say about her.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Open Book author took to Instagram to accuse Sally Singer of body-shaming her and sharing an inaccurate anecdote about Jessica and one of her exes, “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer John Mayer. Jessica shared her dismay with her 5.3 million followers after reading what Sally said about her in the Vogue article, “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala.” The magazine’s former creative digital director claimed that she saw John grabbing Jessica’s breasts at the dinner table after The Dukes of Hazzard star suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the 2007 Met Gala.

“She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Sally recalled.

She went on to write that she saw John “putting his hands on them.”

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Jessica’s Instagram response to Sally’s words included an iconic photo of legendary film star Sophia Loren appearing to give actress Jayne Mansfield’s famously ample cleavage the side-eye at a dinner table. The blond bombshell was wearing a low-cut dress that left little of her chest to the imagination. Jessica wrote that the photo illustrated how she felt after reading the Met Gala piece, casting herself as Jayne and seemingly suggesting that Sophia was Sally.

“To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating,” Jessica wrote.

The dress Jessica wore to the 2007 Met Gala was a dazzling sequined gown that exuded old-Hollywood glamour. The garment had a plunging V-neck that exposed a generous amount of cleavage.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Vogue article, designer Michael Kors recalled Jessica suffering a wardrobe malfunction during the Met Gala, but the incident took place in 2005, not 2007. He had accompanied her to the event and noticed that she had been absent from their dinner table for quite some time. The designer decided to go check on her in the ladies’ room, which he described as “the best party” at the event. When he found Jessica in a stall, he learned that the zipper on her dress was broken, so he got a needle and some thread and sewed her into the gown. The singer didn’t mention his anecdote in her Instagram post.

While Jessica has found success as an actress, singer, bestselling author, and businesswoman, the critical comments about her body that she’s been subjected to throughout her career have taken their toll on her. According to the mother-of-three, they caused her to start body-shaming herself.

“But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” Jessica wrote.