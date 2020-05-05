Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Neon Yellow Workout Gear

Larsa Pippen has been keeping her 1.9 million Instagram followers updated throughout quarantine with her many posts from home, from backyard snaps to selfies captured in the house. In her latest post, Larsa showcased her fit physique in a shot taken inside. The spot was one where Larsa has snapped selfies previously, with a set of sliding doors leading out to a balcony visible in the background, filling the space with natural light.

Larsa sizzled in an ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, who she made sure to tag in the picture in case her followers were interested in purchasing her outfit. On top, she rocked a sports bra with thin straps and a neckline that dipped slightly in the middle. Her cell phone was positioned right in front of her chest, so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, but the neon yellow fabric popped against her bronzed skin. The sports bra ended just underneath her bust, leaving several inches of her toned stomach on display.

Larsa paired the vibrant sports bra with high-waisted leggings in the same hue. The leggings clung to every inch of her curves, highlighting her sculpted rear and toned thighs. A thick vertical band went down the side, accentuating her curves, and some gray fabric was incorporated on her calves to slightly tone down the look.

Larsa went barefoot in the shot, and her long locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head. Bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and she didn’t appear to have much makeup on. Larsa had what looked like a nude gloss on her lips, adding a hint of dimension and volume to her plump pout, and appeared to be wearing minimal eyeliner and mascara to highlight her features.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 8,200 likes within just one hour. It also received 118 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love the outfit. That color just pops!!!!!” one follower said.

“You look great. I can see your hard work paying off. Great job woman. You look amazing, keep it up,” another follower added.

“Love this color, wore it yesterday!” another fan commented.

“Looks like you’re already in shape. You look amazing,” one fan said, referencing Larsa’s caption.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa showed off her sculpted physique in a selfie taken in the exact same location of her home. For that snap, rather than workout gear, she looked sexy and ready to lounge around the house in a white crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of tiny shorts. Her outfit was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and it accentuated her figure to perfection.