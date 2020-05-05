Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Scandalous Orange Top

Dolly Castro wowed fans with a sizzling new shot that showed her in a racy orange top and jeans. The Nicaraguan-born beauty added the photo to her Instagram feed earlier this afternoon, and fans are loving it so far.

The photo captured the model posing in what appeared to be her home in Orange County, California. She stood on a staircase that boasted a bright white railing, wood stairs, and a funky tile pattern on the front of the steps. Dolly rested both of her hands on the railing and flashed a huge smile for the camera. She looked incredible in a chic outfit that highlighted her hourglass figure.

Her top was constructed of a thin satin material that possessed a plunging v-neckline and exposed ample cleavage. She appeared to be braless underneath and left little to the imagination, though her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. The garment had loose sleeves, but the body fit tightly on her ribs, allowing her to showcase her taut tummy. It boasted a bright-orange hue that popped perfectly against her bronze skin.

Dolly’s bottoms were just as hot. She opted for a pair of light-wash denim that had a few rips on its knees. Its capri-cut allowed the model to show off trim ankles. The pants sat snug around her waist, accentuating her tiny midsection and curvy hips. She wore an orange belt to match her top, and it secured with a gold clasp in the middle. Dolly also added a pair of nude heels to elongate her legs.

The model opted to wear a small number of accessories in the form of layered necklaces that drew further attention to her killer cleavage. She wore her part in the middle while her brunette tresses spilled over her shoulders and back. She seemed to be rocking a full face of makeup for the stunning look. The application looked like it included a smoky eyeliner and purple eye shadow to match.

The photo has only been live on her page for 30 minutes, but it’s garnered rave reviews from fans. Instagrammers have complimented the photo over 195 and double-tapped it more than 6,000. Most of her fan base was quick to applaud her fit figure.

“Ur gorgeous ur getting younger and younger,” one Instagram user applauded.

“My my my.. you make my heart smile,” a second social media user wrote with a few red hearts in their comment.

“You are my motivation. I’m taking this fitness thing one step at a time. Love Ya,” a third added.