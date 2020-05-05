Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage Outside In A Flirty Floral Crop Top

In her latest Instagram post, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million followers with a sexy quadruple update in which she wandered outside while baring her sun-kissed skin. She didn’t include a geotag that referenced where exactly the snaps were taken, but she mentioned in her caption that it was her “happy place.”

The breathtaking pictures were taken by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara has worked with many times before. She made sure to tag Megan in the first snap, so her followers knew who was responsible for the stunning shots.

Kara showcased her curves in an off-the-shoulder crop top with a flirty and feminine vibe. The top was crafted from delicate white fabric with eyelet lace details over the entire garment. The neckline showcased a hint of cleavage, and the sleeves had a bit of volume, as well as a bow tied on the top of each. The fabric had a small floral print atop the already delicate lace, adding a romantic feel to the ensemble. There was a ruffled strip of fabric at the hem of the top, as well as at the bottom of the sleeves, and Kara’s toned stomach was exposed.

She paired the crop top with a simple white miniskirt that appeared to consist of a small piece of fabric draped over her curves. She walked through a field of yellow flowers, her hair wind-blown and effortlessly stunning. Kara kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a gold pendant necklace as well as a delicate choker.

For the second snap, Kara held a small white flower up to her face, covering part of her eye as she showed off her curves. For the third, she turned slightly to the side, pursing her lips as if she was about to kiss the flower. The pose showed off even more of her tantalizing cleavage. In the fourth and final shot from the update, Kara turned her attention back to the camera. While still holding the white flower in one hand, she focused her eyes on the camera and delivered a smoldering look.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling series of shots, and the post racked up over 18,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 256 comments within the same time span.

“You could wear a potato sack and look gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re gorgeous,” one follower added.

Whether she’s wearing lingerie or more casual attire, Kara’s fans love seeing her curves on display. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a short video clip in which she rocked olive green lingerie. She posed with a cup of coffee for the stunning footage, which was also captured by photographer Megan Batson.