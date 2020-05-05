Michelle Obama’s Daughter Malia Cries & Praises Her In ‘Becoming’ Documentary Clip

Michelle Obama‘s daughter, Malia Obama, will make a touching appearance in her highly-anticipated documentary.

The Inquisitr reported back in April that Michelle’s documentary, Becoming, will air on Netflix on Wednesday, May 6. Michelle’s doc is set to focus on the nationwide book tour for her 2018 memoir of the same name. Her tour, which included her being interviewed by celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross, took place from 2018-2019.

Hollywood Life shared that the documentary will also touch on Michelle’s personal family life. Her husband and former President Barack Obama will appear in the documentary, along with Malia. After one of her mother’s shows from the tour, Malia is shown congratulating Michelle for another stellar appearance. She also reveals she cried while hearing Michelle speak, which happened frequently. Michelle then asked her eldest daughter, who she nicknames “little potato,” why the appearances always make her emotional. Malia then told her mom she cries because she sees how the former first lady still inspires the fans who come to listen and see her.

“It’s always so, this has demonstrated in a way, it’s just like, ‘d**n, those eight years [in the White House] weren’t for nothing,”‘ Malia shared with her mom.

After continuing to share the highlights from her mom’s speech, Malia playfully rolls her eyes. She then credits her mom’s decision to add a Stevie Wonder song to the shows of causing her tears as well. In another clip, Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, are seated for an interview, which took place in 2018. The two rarely take interviews but used the opportunity to applaud their mother for sharing her memoir with the world.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha said during the interview. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

Malia also added she’s happy her mother now has the freedom to stand up for anything she believes in now that Barack isn’t in office. She said now that she’s “no longer facing that same scrutiny,” she’s now allowed to be herself more in public. Since leaving the White House, Michelle has been blunt about several issues her family dealt with through the years, including the negativity they faced before and after Barack served his two presidential terms.

Becoming will be one of Malia and Sasha’s first public appearances in recent years. They’ve both been focused on their studies, and recently wrapped up another school year. Malia completed her junior year at Harvard while Sasha ended her freshman year at the University of Michigan.