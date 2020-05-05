Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Thong Bikini For Sexy Throwback Snap

It may not be Thursday quite yet, but blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente decided to delight her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot throwback snap from when she was in Mexico. As the geotag of the post indicates, the shot was taken in Cancun, Quintana Roo, and Yaslen’s sculpted rear was on full display.

The skimpy bikini she wore was from online boutique Risqué Fash, who Yaslen made sure to tag in the picture in case her followers were interested in the swimsuit. Yaslen was facing away from the camera, so not much of the front of the swimsuit was visible. The only component of her bikini top that fans could see was the thin beige string tied in a bow on her sun-kissed back, leaving plenty of skin exposed.

Her bottoms were a thong-style, and featured the same beige strings going around her waist. The insanely high-cut style bypassed her hips entirely, and featured a long, narrow patch of fabric going from the top of her curvaceous rear to her lower back. The look showcased her pert derriere while also elongating her legs.

Yaslen was perched in what looked like a narrow hammock or sling, with her feet immersed in the breathtaking blue water below. The sky was likewise a vibrant shade of blue with clouds rolling in over the horizon, and Yaslen gazed off into the distance with a serene look on her face.

Her blond locks were down in a casual, tousled style, and she wore no accessories that were visible in the shot beyond a pair of stud earrings. Her nails were painted a vibrant shade of turquoise that almost matched the gorgeous blue water she was partially immersed in.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen told her followers that she was ready for another vacation to the scenic destination. Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 33,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 440 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“A sea Goddess,” one fan said, followed by a long string of heart emoji.

“This picture is a masterpiece,” another follower commented.

“What a gorgeous [peach emoji],” one fan said, captivated by Yaslen’s incredible rear.

“Your’e so unbelievably stunning so beyond perfect,” another follower added.

Yaslen loves to tantalize her followers with sizzling bikini snaps and videos, as her Instagram page proves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a short video clip in which she splashed around while wearing a strappy blue bikini with a unique scale print. The video was meant to promote Bang Energy’s CBD-infused Stoked beverages, but many of Yaslen’s followers simply relished the opportunity to admire her curves.