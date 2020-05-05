Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In V-Neck Tank Top & Matching Leggings

Arianny Celeste added another bombshell photo to her feed earlier this afternoon. The new snapshot captured the model in a gray two-piece set that showed off her curves to perfection.

Arianny posed in front of a window that allowed plenty of light to escape in and drape over her figure. She did not geotag her location in the post, but she appeared to be at home in her kitchen, sitting on a cream chair in front of a dark wood table. The UFC ring girl was all smiles for the photo op while holding up a bottle of Probioslim by Force Factor. In her caption, she explained its benefits to fans and shared that it could be purchased at Walmart. She did not, however, offer information on where she got her loungewear.

Arianny opted for a gray V-neck tank top that offered generous views of her cleavage. The plunging top also boasted thin straps that sat on her shoulders and allowed for her trim arms to be put on display. The lower half of the piece featured a thick waistband that fit snugly on her ribs and accentuated her taut tummy. The bottoms were just as sexy and were made from the same gray-hued fabric.

The waistband of the pants was thick and rested high on Arianny’s hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The fabric appeared to be slightly textured and fit tightly on her slender legs. A small seam ran down the middle of her leg while fabric around the bottom of the garment gathered around her ankles.

The model opted to go casual for the look, wearing only a pair of white socks and no shoes.

Arianny kept her accessories simple, rocking only a small gold chained necklace and a few bracelets to match. She wore her brunette tresses in a middle part, and her long, layered locks framed her face. As for makeup, she appeared to be wearing only a small application which looked like it included blush and a light pink gloss.

Fans have not been shy when it came to showing their love for the new upload. The post has garnered over 17,000 likes and 170-plus comments in five hours.

“Love this so much! So gorg, in love!” one fan applauded with a single red heart emoji.

“Loveeee this one. Well done you are stunning,” a second social media user added.

“Happy Tuesday Arianny! Hope you have a great day. You are the best,” another Instagrammer chimed in.