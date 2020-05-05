Lala Kent Reveals She And James Kennedy Bonded Over Their Sobriety, Explains Being Vocal About Alcoholism

Lala Kent is one and a half years sober.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy have endured a number of ups and downs throughout their time together on Vanderpump Rules but ever since since Kennedy got sober at the end of last year, things have been much better between them.

During a May 5 appearance on Better Together with Maria Menounos, the reality star opened up about her relationship with Kennedy, saying that after Kennedy chose to embark on the sober life last summer amid production on the Bravo reality series’ eighth season, the two of them bonded over Kennedy’s decision to give up drinking once and for all.

Kent then noted that she was happy to see that Kennedy made that choice for his life, especially after his behavior began having a negative impact in the lives of the people around him.

“I just think when alcohol not only effects you negatively, but you’re effecting other people negatively when you drink, that becomes a problem,” Kent explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, dealt with an ultimatum after he sent her a number of horribly verbally abusive text messages during a night out between her and her friends. While Kennedy had said he was going to cut back on drinking on a number of occasions, that wasn’t good enough for Leviss, who wanted to see her boyfriend dedicate himself to being completely sober.

As the interview continued, Kent said that while many believe people in Alcoholics Anonymous should stay anonymous, she believed it was her duty to share her knowledge and recovery with the world as it could help other people conquer their own demons.

“If my generation is struggling with alcoholism and I have somewhat of a solution for them, I can’t not talk about it. I need to let them know what’s out there,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy opened up about his new life as a sober DJ traveling the county during a March episode of Give Them Lala… with Randall, which is hosted by Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett. As Kennedy explained at the time, he used to use alcohol to cope with the anxiety and nerves he faced before each of his shows but now, he’s doing so sober.

Around the same time, Kennedy confirmed he was nearly nine months sober to Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.