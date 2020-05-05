‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Nikki Takes It All Off

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, May 6, tease a classic episode that aired for the first time on June 2, 1990, and Nikki shakes what her momma gave her in a scene reminiscent of her days at The Bayou. Plus, Lauren ends up unhappy on Scott’s birthday because he spends it flirting with Sheila, and Drucilla finds herself in trouble for stealing.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes center stage at the Colonnade Room, according to SheKnows Soaps. She wants to give Victor (Eric Braeden) a little hint at what he’s missing. Nikki and Jack (Peter Bergman) show up for Scott’s (Peter Barton) birthday, and Victor is there with Cassandra (Nina Arvesen). It seems that Victor and Cassandra get along well, and they’re excited to be in business together. Cassandra is thrilled to be so close to greatness. However, when Nikki shows up, she ends up making quite the scene despite Jack’s best efforts at stopping her.

Nikki manages to get the band to play an old school stripping number, and then, in the middle of the upscale establishment, she begins to show off her skills from her days at The Bayou. Jack seems embarrassed and flustered by her as he runs around after Nikki picking up her discarded clothes while she gleefully takes them off. At one point, Nikki even sits at Victor’s table, and sensually takes off her gloves, catching The Mustache’s eye. Ultimately, Jack lets Nikki know that he’s had enough, and he rounds her and all her clothes up to take her home. That’s when Victor urges Jack to get her out of there, or else he will take Nikki home himself. Jack takes her home, but Victor follows. He’s concerned that Nikki has been drinking, given her unexpected behavior.

Speaking of Scott’s birthday, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) distracts Scott from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). In fact, he never makes it to the Colonnade Room for his party, and when he arrives home later, Lauren is furious. After all the effort put into the event, it’s a slap in the face that Scott spends the time making eyes at Sheila.

Finally, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in trouble. She lands in jail for stealing. Dru’s aunt Mamie (Hattie McDaniel) overhears John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), telling Ashley (Brenda Epperson) all about Dru’s woes, and Mamie is not pleased with what she learns. She takes herself straight to the police station to talk to her troubled niece.