‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin Cries On Air While Expressing Gratitude For Teachers Working Extra Hard During COVID-19

'The kids miss their teachers so much right now, and teachers miss their kids just as much,' an emotional Craig Melvin said.

The Today Show’s Craig Melvin got emotional on Tuesday morning after a segment by Hoda Kotb about an inspiring tribute to a school librarian. Melvin, a father of two young children, tearfully expressed his gratitude for the nation’s teachers who are working so hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic to be there for their students from a distance, according to Today.

Kotb’s segment featured a librarian addressed simply as Mrs. Thomas from Lincoln, Nebraska. While Mrs. Thomas has no children of her own, she has a special bond with her students and has been missing them a lot since school was cancelled due to COVID-19. Thus, for weeks now she has been doing virtual readings of children’s books. The readings include creative costumes, backdrops and lots of effort. As a way of showing their appreciation for all the hard work Mrs. Thomas has done to be there for her students, dozens of kids and their parents surprised her by showing up in her yard with signs and well wishes.

The sweet tribute touched Melvin’s heart and he became teary eyed by the time it was over, thinking about his own children.

“As someone who gets to see his kids’ teachers on Zoom, the story’s so moving this morning because the kids miss their teachers so much right now, and teachers miss their kids just as much,” he said taking a pause as his voice cracked.

Melvin and his wife Lindsay Czarniak have two children, 6-year-old Delano and 3-year-old Sybil. Like many children across the United States, they are currently being homeschooled, after the rest of their school year prematurely ended.

“For us who have small kids and you’re seeing this every day, it’s just, it’s hard, man. It’s hard. So little things like that, just thanks to all the teachers out there who are going the extra mile,” Melvin continued, struggling to get his words out.

Melvin’s co-hosts, Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, all also have children of their own and could relate to Melvin’s emotional words.

“We’re wrapping our arms around you, Craig, and it’s true we all love our teachers so much,” Guthrie said.

Tuesday was National Teacher Appreciation Day, which perhaps means more this year than ever before.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Melvin is not the only Today Show journalist that has been brought to tears by the unprecedented struggles of the current times. In March, Kotb broke down on air after an emotional discussion with Drew Brees about how hard New Orleans has been hit by the pandemic.