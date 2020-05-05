Celeste Bright Teases Fans In Minuscule Bikini Top And See-Through Shorts

Celeste Bright showed off her killer body to her 668,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, May 5, with her most recent post. She took to the social media app to share two snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini and see-through shorts that put her curves front and center.

Bright wore a bathing suit top in white, which brought out her tan complexion. The top had spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck, and its bodice was adorned with silver-colored details that resembled rhinestones. The triangles were super small and barely covered her assets, leaving quite a lot of underboob and sideboob on display.

Bright teamed the top with a pair matching shorts that sat around her navel, clinging to her slim midriff. The bottoms boasted a see-through outer fabric and a solid white under layer. The sheer fabric was placed over her backside, baring her toned booty. The shorts featured the same sparkly details all throughout. In the caption, she revealed her set was from Fashion Nova.

The first photo showed Bright in a bedroom in front of a bed. She posed with her right side to the camera as she turned her head to shoot a seductive gaze at the onlooker. In the second, she was near a window, facing the camera.

As of the time of this writing, the photos garnered more than 14,200 likes and over 185 comments within the first two hours of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Bright’s beauty and share their admiration for her.

“AMAZING AND BEAUTIFUL BARBIE,” one user raved, pairing the comment with red hearts, a red rose, an astonished face, and a heart-eyes emoji and a blond woman wearing a crown.

“Beautiful photos with amazing poses,” replied another fan, including a white heart and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look amazing as always babe. LOVE your content,” a third one chimed in, trailing the message with a couple of heart-eyes emoji and a few depicting Top with upwards arrow above.

“Never get enough. So sexy,” said another, adding a red heart after the words.

Bright isn’t one to hide her figure from her fans and often shares photos of herself clad in a bikini. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her Instagram account last week to post another similar photo. In that occasion, she rocked a purple two-piece from MyBoyWear. The top featured triangle-shaped cups that were spaced wide apart. The lower half of her swimsuit boasted a thong bottom and included thin straps, which Bright wore pulled high on her sides.