Lele Pons Flaunts Her Abs In A Yellow Bikini As She Poses In A Poppy Field

Lele Pons took advantage of poppy season in California by posing in a field of the vibrant flowers, but she looked like she was ready for a trip to the beach in a tiny yellow bikini.

On Monday, the multi-talented model, singer, and actress took to Instagram to share a photo carousel with her 40.6 million followers. In a trio of stunning snapshots, Lele was pictured wearing a lemon-yellow string bikini with a white-and-green floral print. Her top had thin string ties behind the back and neck. The garment also had large adjustable triangle cups. In her first photo, Lele was wearing the cups stretched out over her ample chest so that they almost met in the center of her bust. They were pulled farther apart in her subsequent snaps.

The model’s matching bottoms appeared to be a fixed style with side ties and a low front. The lower half of her bathing suit was partially hidden from view because she was wearing a thin shirt or coat tied around her waist. The garment was white with a colorful tie-dye print in yellow, blue, and orange.

The hint of orange on the top matched the color of the poppies Lele was surrounded by. A field of the photogenic wildflowers stretched out as far as the eye could see behind her. Lele’s breathtaking background also included a clear blue sky and a few low mountains.

On her feet, Lele was wearing a pair of white sneakers with unusually long shoelaces that appeared to be partially untied. In her first two photos, she was standing with her legs crossed in front of her. She was reaching up to touch her hair in her first snapshot, and the pose elongated her lean torso. She had her shiny blond tresses pulled up in a high topknot, which was secured in place with an orange scrunchie.

In her second picture, Lele had her hands on her hips. This pose drew the eye to her impressively sculpted midsection.

In the caption of her post, Lele wrote that it was her final photo that really captured her “mood.”

Lele’s hair was down in her third picture, and a strong breeze was blowing it over her face and around her neck. She was pressing her hands into her stomach and rolling her shoulders forward to make her pose look awkward and goofy.

As of this writing, Lele’s poppy pictures have racked up over 1.6 million likes.

“You still look beautiful,” read one fan’s response to Lele’s caption.

“Wow I love you, I almost got a heart attack,” another admirer remarked.

“Very hot,” a third fan wrote.

Last month, Lele thrilled her fans with another set of colorful bikini photos. She was rocking a pink bikini top that matched her cotton candy-colored hair.