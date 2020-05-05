‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Talks Quarantine Tension With Fiance Randall Emmett, Reveals What She’s Learned

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been in quarantine for nearly two months.

Lala Kent appeared on a special Cinco de Mayo edition of Better Together with Maria Menounos on Tuesday, May 5, and during the live broadcast, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about being in quarantine with her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett.

After first joking that she and Emmett have nearly broken up almost a dozen times, Kent admitted that being the stay-at-home order in place in California has definitely been a challenge for people’s relationships. As she explained, it’s sometimes difficult to not sit around and start bickering with one another “over little things.”

Although Kent and Emmett have been dealt with their fair share of ups and downs as they remain at home together with Emmett’s two kids, daughters London and Rylee, who split their time between Emmett and their mom, actress Ambyr Childers, Kent said that their relationship is in a great place.

“We really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way,” Kent revealed, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “We’re in such a great place I don’t even think we could get any better.”

According to Kent, she has done a lot of self-reflecting in the weeks since the lockdown began and learned that she needs to be more aware of how she treats others. She’s also learned that she needs to be more grateful for the life she gets to live.

“That’s my biggest thing, having a lot of gratitude and being kinder to people,” she told Menounos.

Kent and Emmett may be in quarantine but they have a great home that offers not only a swimming pool and playground, but also a pickle ball court, which is one of the new hobbies Kent has taken up in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett were supposed to get married in April but had to postpone their wedding until July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and during an appearance on Juicy Scoop weeks ago, they discussed the matter.

After she and Emmett referred to the postponement as a blessing due to the fact that their would-have-been wedding day of April 18 was cold and rainy, Kent revealed that her wedding might end up on Vanderpump Rules‘ potential ninth season because it is currently scheduled to fall in the midst of filming.

“If [Vanderpump Rules] gets picked up for another season, we have no choice but to film,” she explained.