Hope Beel Flaunts Pert Derrière Wearing Lace Thong & Leather Belt With Fringe

Texas-based model Hope Beel heated up her Instagram page with a racy snap that saw her flaunting her pert derrière while wearing a skimpy pair of black thong panties and a black leather belt with long fringe. She completed her tantalizing outfit with a matching lace bra and black thigh-high boots with fringe on the sides.

Hope’s belt was the main feature of her outfit because it had two leather strips with fringe that hooked to the front and back of it. The attachments hung below her cheeks, perfectly accentuating her bare bottom in the the barely-visible thong panties.

Hope’s post consisted of six snapshots the saw her in the saucy ensemble, with most of the pictures capturing her striking sultry poses from a side view. Some of the photos were in black and white.

The first image saw the model tossing her head back while she raised one knee, flaunting her toned thigh and bare hip. One bra strap was pulled seductively over her shoulder. She held the belt while she closed her eyes with a seductive look on her face.

The second picture was similar to the first in that the model struck a pose with her knee bent. The snap was black and white, but that didn’t make it any less titillating. She held one hand in her hair as she tossed her head back in an enticing fashion.

Hope showed off her pert derrière in the third photo as she stood with her back to the camera. She held pieces of the fringe in one hand while she placed her free hand on her knee. Along with her booty, her shapely back was also on display.

In the fourth snap, Hope gave her fans another look at her backside. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while she looked over her shoulder.

The fifth image was black and white and the and sixth picture was color. They were similar in that they caught Hope from the side at an angle as she gave camera seductive looks. She bent her knee and arched her back while flaunting her cleavage.

Hope wore her hair up in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing an application of makeup that included contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

Hope is no stranger to sharing provocative posts on Instagram. Yesterday, she showcased her incredible figure in a bold blue bikini.