‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Explains Kyle Richards Drama, Admits To Poking Fun At Teddi Mellencamp Friendship

Dorit Kemsley will be seen butting heads with Kyle Richards throughout the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during an interview with People Now days ago, Kemsley opened up about the drama between them before admitting to poking fun at Richards’ tight-knit friendship with their co-star, Teddi Mellencamp.

After admitting to experiencing ups and downs with Richards during filming, Kemsley said that despite their drama, she and Richards have remained on good terms with one another.

“We both can be emotional heated individuals but at the end of the day, I love Kyle and I think the feeling is mutual,” Kemsley stated.

Although Kemsley and Richards had many differences of opinions during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Kemsley and Richards are on good terms today as they continue to enjoy living in close proximity to one another in Encino, California, which is about 25 minutes northwest of Beverly Hills.

“She might say something that hurts me and I retaliate but we figure out a way to come back to where we are and who we are. And I think that is a testament to really knowing and understanding somebody and the friendship you have,” Kemsley said of the bond she shares with her co-star.

After explaining that she and Richards have a “few different” issues with one another during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Kemsley said she has made a habit of poking fun at the relationship between Richards and Mellencamp.

While Kemsley then said that she does so from a lighthearted place, she admitted that things that have started lightheartedly between them ultimately caused tension between them and resulted in the two of them becoming heated with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kemsley and Richards’ on-screen drama spilled over onto Twitter during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 after Kemsley was seen claiming she “saved” Richards’ presentation at New York Fashion Week on the series. As fans my have called, Richards called out Kemsley for suggesting such a thing while live-tweeting with fans.

“I love you [Dorit Kemsley] but you didn’t save my show,” Richards wrote at the time. “We paid a lot of money for a production team for that.”

Richards also denied that she simply put her name on her new clothing with designer Shahida Clayton as Kemsley suggested on the show.