Jesy Nelson Continues To Slay Fans In Louis Vuitton Handkerchief Top & Leather Pants

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during quarantine. The coronavirus pandemic may have stopped Nelson from continuing to film her new show, The Search, with her group members, but she has kept fans up to date with killer outfit posts.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a black-and-white Louis Vuitton handkerchief top that had their signature logo printed all over. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and belly button piercing. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted loose-fitted leather pants and a beret of the same material. Nelson wore black heels and showed off the numerous tattoos on her arms. The singer is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for shoulder-length dark hair. For her makeup application, she applied a coat of lipstick and accessorized herself with aviator sunglasses.

In her most recent upload, Nelson posed outside her front door where the sun was shining in her direction. She parted her legs and stood on one of two doormats. The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper placed one hand in her pocket and the raised the other to her sunglasses. She looked directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression and oozed confidence.

Nelson didn’t geotag her upload. However, as seen in a previous Instagram upload, she appears to be spending her quarantine at home with her friend, Charlotte Driver.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 125,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“YOU ARE SOOOOOO BEAUTIFUL!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Serving looks every single day,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“These fits hun. You’re killing me,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE THE QUEEN OF SERVING LOOKS ON SOCIAL MEDIA,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous love heart emoji.

The “Break Up Song” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson posed in what appeared to be her kitchen. She wowed in a skimpy cropped vest top that displayed a lot of underboob. Nelson paired the look with loose-fitted black joggers that had a red and white print on both legs. She wore black lace-up sneakers that appeared to be made out of leather and switched up her hairstyle once again. The 28-year-old opted for shoulder-length blond locks and put a red bandana on her head. To complete the look, Nelson applied a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.