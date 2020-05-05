Barbara Palvin Strikes Sultry Pose In Green Bikini In Photo From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Barbara Palvin was featured in a new post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its Instagram account on Tuesday, May 4, in which the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her modeling skills in a skimpy bikini.

The post included a photo and a video, which showed Palvin getting into the pose for the resulting shot. She was on all fours in the sand with her left side facing the camera. She extended one leg back while bending the opposite as she supported her upper back on both hands. Palvin wore her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural-looking waves that gave her the perfect beach look.

Palvin rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright green shade that highlighted her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini top had a sporty cut with a straight neckline that sat low on her chest, teasing her cleavage. It included thin straps placed over her shoulders. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thick sides that she wore high on her hips. The two-piece was from TRIANGL, according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Palvin jetted off to Costa Rica in early 2019 to shoot her spread for last year’s issue, which marked her fourth appearance in the famous magazine. Her spread was shot by James Macari, as per the tag added to the post.

The post has attracted more than 25,600 likes and over 180 comments in just a few hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Palvin in compliments while sharing their thoughts about the picture and video.

“Hungarian goddess!” one user wrote, following the words with a green heart emoji.

“Its always the most uncomfortable poses that make the best shot,” replied another fan, including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Just stunning!” a third one chimed in, trailing the reply with a heart-eyes emoji and the hashtag “Goals.”

“Can I be that leaf blower guy next time. I can bring my own,” said another, adding an emoji with sunglasses, a wind and a flamenco dancer after the message.

Upon the release of the 2019 edition in early May, Palvin took to her Instagram page to share snippets from her shoot, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She shared a snapshot that showed her lying in a shallow pool of water as she wore a silver mesh crop top featuring two thick straps. She teamed her crop top with a tiny black bottom. Its thin side strap was visible in the photo as it sat low on Palvin’s body.