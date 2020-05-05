Mariam Olivera Shows Off Her Sexy Thighs In An Animal-Print Bodysuit

American model Mariam Olivera recently went online and shared a very hot snap on her Instagram page.

In the pic, Mariam could be seen rocking a leopard-print bodysuit that featured large cutouts on both sides of her torso as well as on the chest. That’s not all, but the high-cut garment also enabled her to put her sexy thighs on full display.

Staying true to her style and to complement her sexy ensemble, Mariam sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied an ivory foundation, a pink lipstick, coral blush, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. Finally, she had her nails painted with an aqua polish.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty gold pendant.

The photoshoot took place outdoors. To strike a pose, Mariam stood at a nondescript location and leaned against a wall. She lifted her chin, lightly touched her face, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera.

She wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she shared her recent quarantine experience. Mariam wrote that since her skin had gotten too pale, she decided to go to the patio of her house and soak up the sun to get tanned.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 58,000 likes. What’s more, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 1,200-plus comments to let the 30-year-old model know how much they adore her.

“Wow, Mariam. You look like a beautiful big cat in this picture,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Amazing body and legs. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“How can anyone be this perfect and gorgeous? I can’t believe that you are even real,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss emoji.

Meanwhile, a third follower asked the model to be his girlfriend.

“Will you go out with me forever? they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my babe,” and “queen,” to praise Mariam.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Sol Vargaas and Amber Torres.

Mariam teases her fans with her hot pics almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a very sexy snap in which she could be seen rocking a see-through top that she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera and stuck her booty out.