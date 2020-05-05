Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Black Latex Bikini

On Tuesday, May 5, British model Demi Rose Mawby uploaded a tantalizing Instagram photo for her 13.9 million followers to enjoy.

According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken at Sri Panwa, a resort located in Phuket, Thailand. Demi stood on her toes in front of what appears to be an infinity pool, as the setting sun bathed her in golden light. The 24-year-old faced away from the photographer and placed her hands on her thighs. She turned her head and closed her eyes, parting her full lips.

Demi sizzled in a black halterneck latex bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit put her impressive back muscles, toned derriere, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the tiny two-piece with a sparkling statement ring worn on her index finger.

For the photo, the beauty pulled back her long locks in a sleek bun, adorned with hair sticks. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The look also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation revealed that she was once a ballet dancer. She stated that she attributes her time as a ballerina as one of the reasons she has “the habit” of toe walking. Demi also tagged the professional photographer, Danny Desantos, insinuating that he took the picture.

The suggestive snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Many of Demi’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Perfection at its finest,” gushed a fan.

“Incredibly beautiful photo,” added a different devotee.

“You are so hot Demi,” wrote another follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Looking so beautiful babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she posed naked in a bathtub. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.