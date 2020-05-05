Tyra Banks Gets Bashed On Twitter After Old ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clips Surface

Tyra Banks is being criticized on Twitter for her past comments on America’s Next Top Model.

The modeling competition that was created and hosted by Banks sent social media abuzz on Monday, May 4. According to Newsweek, several old clips began to surface of Banks judging the contestants on her show. However, it was one clip in particular that caught several Twitter users’ attention. In a clip from a 2006 episode of the series, Banks is seen criticizing aspiring model Danielle Evans for her gap in front of the judges and Evans’ fellow contestants. She told Evans her gap was “not marketable” and she would have a hard time getting endorsements if she decided to keep it. Banks then pressured Evans into getting dental surgery during the competition. Evans agreed to close her gap partially, even though Banks and her team wanted it fully closed.

“Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks asked Evans in the clip.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Fans of ANTM will know Evans eventually won the competition back in 2006. However, this didn’t stop Banks from receiving backlash for her actions. After the clip was posted, Banks was deemed a bully and villain by social media users. She was also bashed for telling Evans, a black model, that her gap wouldn’t work even though several white models with gaps have been featured in renowned fashion magazines. Many Twitter users suggested Banks apologize for her actions towards Evans.

“Tyra Banks owes Danielle a public apology. PERIOD,” one user demanded.

“Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra Banks is going to straight h*ll,” another tweeted.

E! News correspondent Nina Parker also tweeted the clip on her Twitter page. She retweeted the clip and said she remembered feeling “discouraged” by Banks’ words. Parker admitted the comments almost made her rethink her own television career. Several more Twitter users pointed out Banks was also critical of Evans’ southern accent on the show. Viewers watched as Banks suggested that Evans, who’s from Arkansas, soften her dialect to become more approachable in campaigns.

While Banks was critiqued by many of her former fans, many of her current supporters decided to defend her online. They pointed out that Banks’ remarks occurred more than two decades ago, and she shouldn’t be canceled for those comments in 2020.

“Posting old ANTM videos is not going to make me stop liking Tyra Banks idc,” one fan said.

“Yall bring up Tyra Banks’ old ANTM clips and Naomi Campbell every month trying to cancel her. Are y’all not tired?” another supporter asked.

Banks has yet to address the comments about her past actions on ANTM. The series ran for 24 cycles, mostly on the CW network. After it was canceled by CW in 2015, Banks briefly revived the show on VH1. Instead of hosting the reboot, Banks enlisted singer Rita Ora to be the host of the competition. At the height of ANTM, Banks continued modeling and hosted her daytime talk show, The Tyra Banks Show.