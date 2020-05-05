‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Lashes Out At Xander, Sarah Opens Up To Rex

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of emotional moments for fans to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) deal with the shocking news that her granddaughter, Mickey, died in the car accident that she caused when she got behind the wheel of a car after relapsing on alcohol.

Maggie will be heartbroken to know that the car crash not only killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), but that it also caused a traumatic brain injury to little Mickey that killed her shortly after birth. Maggie also recently learned that Mickey was switched with Brady Black (Eric Marstsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl, Rachel.

Upon learning the news about the baby switch, and finding out that her daughter Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) has kidnapped little Rachel, Maggie will lash out at Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). Things will even get physical when she slaps him across the face for his part in the baby switch.

Meanwhile, Sarah will open up to Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) about Maggie’s role in little Mickey’s death. Sarah will be beside herself reliving the details of the car accident and revealing that it was her own mother who killed her precious baby girl that night.

Of course, Rex will be understanding and try to comfort Sarah while also hoping to convince her to take the baby back to Salem and give her to her biological parents, Brady and Kristen.

Elsewhere, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will continue to help Kristen in the search for her baby girl. The duo will begin to track down Rex and hope that he somehow has information about Sarah and Rachel that will lead Kristen to her daughter.

However, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) has become suspicious of Lani’s involvement in helping Kristen, who is now wanted for the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), so it seems that the clock is ticking on the investigation.

In addition, Zooey will try to intimidate Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who is set to testify against her brother Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) at his trial.

Since Sonny and Evan had a brief romantic relationship, he’ll be able to give some insight into the web of lies that Evan built in order to get close to baby David under the guise of being his nanny. However, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Zooey does everything that she can to get under Sonny’s skin.