Bri Teresi And Her Sister Katie Rock Matching Corset Tops & Daisy Dukes

Bri Teresi delighted fans with another scantily-clad Instagram photo that showed her in a corset top and Daisy Dukes. The sizzling photo also featured the model’s sister, Katie Teresi, sporting the same exact outfit.

The hot new photo captured the two women hanging outside in Los Angeles, California. The shot was taken in a gorgeous space, which included a weeping willow tree, rolling green grass, and a small pond of water.

Katie stood up in the shoot, resting both hands on a rustic wooden swing while Bri was sprawled out on a blanket. The two sisters showed off their stunning figures in matching sets.

Bri rocked a white corset top that boasted a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her cleavage and slender arms. The top was constructed of a beautiful lace material that was sheer in some parts and featured white fabric underneath in other spots. The garment also had a frilly pattern on the bottom, which helped draw attention to her taut tummy.

Her bottoms were just as scandalous. The sisters were twinning in a pair of Daisy Dukes that rested below their navels. Bri put on a leggy display in the revealing piece but blocked the majority of the garment with her lean stems. Meanwhile, Katie’s shorts also boasted a dangerously high cut that allowed her to flaunt her toned thighs in their entirety. Both ladies opted to go jewelry-free, ensuring that all eyes were glued to their figures.

Katie and Bri both styled their long, blond locks down and straight with deep side parts. Bri appeared to rock a slight application of makeup, which included her typical defined brows and blush-lined cheeks. Meanwhile, Katie seemed to be wearing a subtle application as well with bold brows and red lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Bri alluded to her sister being her best friend and added a few emoji to the end of her comment.

The post earned a ton of attention in 24 hours. So far, it’s garnered over 10,000 likes and over 260 comments for the gorgeous sisters. Some fans were left speechless and commented with flame and heart emoji, while many others raved over their great family genetics.

“You both look so beautiful,” one fan gushed with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Very very good photo, have a good day,” a second social media user wrote.

“The most beautiful sisters,” another Instagram user wrote with a few flames.

“You both look great when wearing the same outfit. Love you both always!!” a fourth chimed in.