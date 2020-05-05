Video Shows Chicago Bears Star Roquan Smith On Party Boat With Adult Film Star Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Roquan Smith didn’t appear to be practicing much social distancing during his boat party with adult film star Abdella Danger.

The Chicago Bears linebacker was seen in a video partying on a boat near Destin, Florida, after the city had voted to allow its beaches to remain open despite recommendations that people practice social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis. The video showed the adult film star on the boat with a large group of people that included Smith, with all of them seemingly within six feet of each other. As the New York Post reported, the video some viral interest this week after it had been shared on Smith’s Instagram stories, and many people captured screenshots that found their way to Twitter.

As the New York Post’s report noted, the pictures were tagged from Crab Island, which is well-known as a destination for charter boats and popular among spring breakers.

The city of Destin announced last week that its beaches would remain open during daytime hours so Florida residents had a bit of reprieve from the restrictions of the coronavirus.

“On Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, the Destin City Council voted unanimously to open Destin beaches from dawn to dusk beginning Friday, May 1st. This includes public and private beaches, beach accessways, trails, parking areas solely for accessing public and private beaches, and city beachfront parks,” the city noted on its official website.

The state of Florida had taken some criticism for the decision to allow beaches to reopen, with some attracting crowds of people.

Smith’s boating outing — and his lack of proper social distancing — led to some pushback online, with many calling out the Bears linebacker for putting himself and others at risk of spreading the virus. The Fansided blog Da Windy City speculated that Smith might be in some hot water with the team’s front office.

“I can only imagine what head coach Matt Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace and other folks around the organization think of this,” noted writer Ryan Heckman. “Again, it’s Smith’s prerogative to do what he wants on his own time. But, it’s ignorant and foolish to be doing something like this when he should be staying home as much as he can.”

It’s not clear when Smith would be expected to report for organized team activities, which could still be pushed back due to ongoing restrictions in the state of Illinois. The NFL is reportedly moving forward with plans to start its season on time, though some training camps and other offseason activities could be impacted.