Amber Fields Gets Steamy In A Laced Crop Top & Skimpy Denim Shorts On Instagram

Amber Fields took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sexy new snap with her loyal followers. The model showcased her hourglass figure while serving up steamy looks for the camera.

In the stunning snaps, Amber looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a skimpy white crop top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured laces in the front to help show off her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes as well. The denim shorts clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while also giving fans a peek at her killer legs. Amber’s flat tummy, impressive abs, and round booty could also be seen in the shots. She accessorized with a bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, Amber stands in front of a pink wall. She had one hand wrapped around her midsection and the other came up to play with her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her turned to the side to put her backside in the spotlight. She looked over her shoulder and arched her back for the pic.

Amber wore her long, dark hair styled in sexy curls that she pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She left a few strands free to help frame her face.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look for the post. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and a soft eye shadow.

She appeared to sport a glow on her face that was likely caused by pink blush on cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She also wore a dark lipstick on her plump pout.

Amber’s 736,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times since its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 320 remarks on the snaps.

“Goddess,” one follower stated.

“Omg I love this shot of you,” another wrote.

“Amber you look amazing,” a third comment read.

“You look good no matter the angle,” a fourth social media user declared.

Amber’s fans have become accustomed to seeing the model flaunt her fit physique in racy ensembles such as sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear.

Most recently she thrilled her followers when she posed in a black thong bikini. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 8,000 likes and over 150 comments.