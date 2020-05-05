Sierra Furtado Smolders In White Bikini And Cowboy Boots In Desert Pics: ‘A Bit Hot Out Here’

Sierra Furtado gave her 1.7 million Instagram fans something to look at on over the weekend with her most recent post. The Canadian model and popular YouTuber posted a series of snapshots of herself in a skimpy ensemble that showcased her slim figure.

Furtado — which is best known for her self-titled YouTube channel in which she video blogs about fashion, makeup, trends and DIY, according to the website Famous Birthdays— was captured striking different poses. The geotag indicated she was photographed at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, sometimes called Glamis Dunes, in southeastern California.

Furtado wore an all-white two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The bikini top boasted a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that went over her neck and around her torso. The triangles were small, showcasing a bit of her cleavage.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. Furtado wore the straps pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips. The front of the bottoms remained low on her frame, allowing Furtado to flaunt her taut stomach. Her swimsuit was from Almost Naked Swimwear.

Over the bikini bottoms, Furtado rocked a white skirt made of a completely see-through fabric adorned with white details. The cover-up sat above her bellybutton, hugging her waist closely and showcasing her slim midriff.

Furtado completed her sultry look by wearing a pair of white leather cowboy boots with black lining and heels.

The first photo showed Furtado with her arms up above her head. She faced the camera with her eyes closed and lips parted in a coy smile. In the second, she was down in the sand with her right side to the onlooker. She placed on arm above her eyes to protect it from the sun as she looked in the distance. The third captured Furtado in a similar kneeling position, but her head was tilted back.

The photos garnered more than 80,900 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to engage with Furtado and to praise her beauty.

“Please make a video update on your workout routine and meal plan,” one fan asked, trailing the words with several heart-eyes emoji.

“Looks like a superstar album shoot,” replied another user, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow you are so stunning!!” a third one chimed in, following the reply with a couple of star-struck emoji.

“Get that sun kissed glow,” added another, using the same emoji as above after the comment.