Christy Mack Shows Off Tatted Body In Navy Blue Lingerie

Christy Mack took to Instagram to flaunt her sexy, tatted figure in a navy blue lingerie set. The sizzling Instagram upload has earned the model rave reviews from her eager army of 3.9 million fans.

The sultry update captured the model in front of a plain white wall with a metal structure on her left. Mack did not use a geotag to pinpoint her precise location, but in her caption, she wished fans a “Happy Mack Monday.” She posed front and center, looking into the camera with an alluring star and open mouth. Mack captivated her audience in a lacy lingerie set that highlighted her toned figure.

The set included a navy bra that with funky shoulder straps that secured around her neck. The lingerie itself boasted a deep navy fabric and was made of a sheer material that left virtually nothing to the imagination. The scandalous cut showcased the tattoo sleeves on both of her arms. The piece also featured a tight band that ran across the bottom, pushing up her chest and accentuating her cleavage. Thanks to the cut, her trim, and tatted abs were also on full display.

The bottoms possessed the same deep navy fabric, sitting high on her waist to highlight her tiny midsection. Mack tugged at the material to expose her fit thighs and curvaceous hips. A small flower tattoo sat just below her navel, drawing fans’ eyes to her tiny waist.

Mack opted to go jewelry-free for the photo and let her bombshell body do the talking. She pulled her long, brunette locks out of her face and into a high bun, which was only semi-visible in the shot. It looked as if Mack was only wearing a small amount of makeup, which included a light lipgloss. The rest of the model’s face seemed to be makeup-free, and her blemish-free skin looked picture-perfect.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments. In a little over 24 hours, the post amassed over 96,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Most social media users applauded her bombshell body while a few more raved over her tattoos.

“Mac Monday is my favorite freaking day, and i wish it was every day,” one fan commented with a few red heart emoji.

“How on earth are you so perfect???,” a second social media user asked.

“Woooooo!! Sexy, Hot and Irresistibly Gorgeous!!,” one more beamed with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji in their comment.