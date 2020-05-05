Mexican Stunner Daisy Marquez Sizzles In Too-Short Neon Pink Bikini

Daisy Marquez showed off her incredible figure to her 1.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend with her most recent post. The Mexican makeup artist and Instagram star shared a photo of herself clad in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Marquez posed indoors in front of a large mirror. She held her iPhone in front of her face to snap the racy selfie. She took her free hand to her head, leaving her body fully on view. Marquez looked at the phone screen with pouty lips and squinty eyes, for a seductive expression. Her dark tresses were pulled back and styled down.

Marquez rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a neon pink color that contrasted with her caramel skin. Her bikini top boasted itty-bitty triangles that barely fit her, exposing generous amounts of her side- and underboobs. The top featured spaghetti straps that went around her neck and another that wrapped around her torso.

On her lower body, Marquez had on a pair of matching bottoms with equally thin strings. She wore the bands pulled all the way to her waist, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure. The front of the bottoms were ruched, baring her hips.

Marquez accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, including dark purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

In the caption, she noted it was “hot outside.”

The update garnered more than 195,000 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments, proving to have been a hit with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the smoldering picture while showering her with compliments.

“Making me question everything,” one user said, trailing the comment with a hot face emoji and a fire.

“YESS QUEEN,” raved another fan, pairing the reply with a couple of star-struck emoji.

“Zaaaaamn it’s hot inside too!!!” a third one chimed in, including a fire and a hot face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Body on blessing,” added another, following the words with a long string of sparkle emoji.

This isn’t the first time Marquez flaunts her killer body on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr has shared, she previously posted a snapshot of herself in a lace-up romper that provided very little coverage as the sleeveless garment boasted a unique, ultra-revealing design. She opted to go underwear-free. Marquez kneeled down on the plush furniture piece with her back to the camera. She showed off her pert derriere as she glanced over her shoulder with a provocative look.