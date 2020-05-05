Dasha Mart Flaunts Bikini Body While Stretching On The Beach In Sunset Snap

Russian model Dasha Mart has a body worthy of envy, and she put it on display in a bikini in her latest social media share. She also showed off her incredible flexibility while she stretched on the beach during sunset to make for a stunning photo, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dasha wrote in the caption, which was written in Russian and translated by Google Translate, that the picture was taken on Naples Beach in Florida. She explained that while beaches were closed in Miami, they were not in Naples, which is why she was able to do a photoshoot there.

And what a photo it was. The image captured Dasha on the beach while the sun was setting on the other side of a deserted pier. In fact, it looked like she might have had the beach to herself as no one else was in sight. Part of the sky glowed orange while waves lapped in the distance.

The model wore a nude bikini while she struck a sexy pose in the wet sand. The picture showed her from the side as she performed a partial backbend with one leg in front of her. Her arms were in the air as she tossed her head back. The sexy pose put her incredible figure on display. Namely, her long legs, ample chest, and thin waist. Her perky booty was also on display in the cheeky bottoms. Part of a tattoo on her left hip was visible under her swimsuit bottoms. Dasha’s eyes were closed as her long hair hovered over the sand.

Dasha explained in a lngthy caption how Miami was slowly beginning to reopen, noting that parks were open but only to those wearing masks. She also asked her fans how things were where they lived.

Most of the replies were written in Russian, but some of Dasha’s English-speaking fans chimed in mostly with flattering remarks about the photo.

“Great shot babe! AMAZING landscape! Beautiful model,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Absolutely stunning physique and superb photo,” a second admirer agreed.

“Beautiful shot and great Pose,” commented a third fan.

“So perfect you are,” a fourth fan wrote.

Dasha’s Instagram page is filled with snaps that show her striking a number of sexy poses in a variety of revealing outfits. Last month, she shared a picture that showed her looking sexy in a pair of overall shorts and a bikini top as she strolled through Miami.