Nina Dobrev Sunbathes In A Crocheted Bikini While Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With Her Dog

Nina Dobrev and her adorable dog, Mrs. Maverick, treated themselves to a special trip today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The Vampire Diaries star took to her Instagram account earlier to share a few snaps from the “vacation,” though the adventure wasn’t as far away from home as it may have seemed.

The upload included two photos of the 31-year-old sunbathing outside with her fluffy friend. In the first snap, the pair were cuddled up together while lying on their backs across a lounge chair. The second was a candid snap that captured Mrs. Maverick sitting on top of Nina’s stomach as the actress appeared to let out a laugh.

In the caption of the upload, Nina revealed that she had surprised her pup this morning by announcing that they were going to Cabo because she was “sick of being inside.” In reality, the pair had only gone as far as the backyard, however, neither of them seemed to mind.

Nina looked smoking hot as she soaked up the sun in a tiny, crocheted bikini that showed some serious skin. The two-piece had an intricate design and a bold color scheme that included hot pink, lavender, neon green, and blue. Its halter-style top boasted tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while also giving way to her flat midsection. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set showed off the star’s toned legs thanks to its high cut design. Its waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist and abs.

The Bulgarian beauty also brought a cowboy hat with her to the backyard adventure, which she used to shield herself from the bright sun. She also sported a pendant necklace to give her look the perfect amount of bling.

Fans went wild for the snaps from Nina and Mrs. Maverick’s luxurious staycation, awarding them over 800,000 likes and hundreds of comments after just five hours of going live.

“Love @mrs.maverick in the first picture!!! She’s a sunbathing cutie,” one person wrote.

“I love your bathing suit and your pup and you,” quipped another admirer.

“You two are the cutest duo this world has ever seen. Have an amazing day!” a third follower remarked.

“Hope you’re staying safe! Your smile just makes me smile, sending so much love to you!” commented a fourth fan.

While Nina has been spending most of her time in isolation at home, she has found a few opportunities to get outdoors. Last month, the actress shared another photo — taken at a safe distance away — that saw her enjoying a bike ride by the water. The post proved popular as well, earning over 376,000 likes to date.