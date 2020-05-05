Katie Maloney-Schwartz Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss In Fringed Mini Dress For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

The Bravo star wowed in a floral mini for the at-home Season 8 reunion taping.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz stunned in a new photo ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The Bravo star, who recently revealed that she lost 20 pounds by changing her eating habits, posed in her Valley Village, California home as she showed off her look for the recently-taped virtual Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In the photo, Katie looks stylish in a black floral mini dress with feathery pink fringe. The Bravo star paired the look with pointy gray pumps, and her long hair is worn down and in waves as she stands with her hand on her hip. Katie tagged the In The Mood For Love dress and Balenciaga shoes in her photo.

In the caption to the pic, Katie also verified that this is her Season 8 reunion look. The Vanderpump Rules reunion was secretly taped late last week, according to Bravo host Andy Cohen.

Katie’s recent weight loss — the result of learning how to eat properly for her metabolism and insulin resistance after working with a nutritionist — is apparent in the new photo. The reality star’s toned legs can also be seen as she poses in her short dress in the photo taken on the day of the at-home reunion taping.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Katie’s gorgeous at-home glam look and her slimmer figure as they noted how healthy and radiant the Bravo beauty looked for the long-awaited reunion taping.

“You’re such a beauty Katie. Inside & out – but the inner beauty is what matters the most!” one fan wrote. “Looking radiant sis!”

“You look SOOOO GOOD Katie! So healthy and you are glowing!!!” another added.

“Slim Jim beauty,” a third fan chimed in.

For the virtual reunion, Katie’s full outfit likely won’t be seen on cameras as she zooms in via a video conference on her computer alongside her husband, Tom Schwartz. On Instagram, one follower was blasted by Katie’s fans after writing, “So the one time you aren’t fully on camera you wear something that fits correctly.”

But Katie, who has long been trolled on social media, fired back at the backhanded comment with her own retort.

“Thanks for submitting your comment,” she wrote to the commenter. “I will be sure to let management know.”

Katie has come a long way when it comes to handling rude comments and body shamers on social media, but her friends have always had her back. Earlier this year, Katie’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright defended her after haters criticized her choice of outfit at E!’s pre-Oscars brunch telecast, according to People.