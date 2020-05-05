Sofia Richie Reportedly Threatened To Leave Scott Disick If He Didn’t Go To Rehab

Scott Disick‘s addictions reportedly affected his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Disick entered a rehab facility in late April. He reportedly decided to seek help after relapsing on alcohol and drugs. Disick has been vocal about his past addictions on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and his journey to sobriety.

According to E! News, while Disick was taking necessary steps to work on his health in the past, he allegedly had a slip due to being quarantined for several weeks. The recent “downtime” reportedly allowed him to sit with his thoughts, which proved to not be conducive to his mental health. A source claims Disick has trauma he hasn’t dealt with, and it became more apparent as he stayed at home.

Disick’s substance abuse reportedly became too much for Richie to handle. She was reportedly the first of Disick’s loved ones to notice something was different about him as they’ve spent more time together. The couple’s been quarantined at Disick’s Malibu home and Richie saw firsthand how Disick’s behavior changed over time.

“[Richie was] extremely concerned with the choices he [Disick] was making and how out of control he became very quickly,” an insider shared.

To further assist her boyfriend of four years, Richie reportedly asked Kourtney Kardashian for help. She allegedly hinted to the mother of Disick’s children that he had relapsed and it was beyond Richie’s control. During their nine years together, Kardashian witnessed Disick’s substance abuse and became concerned for him after Richie notified her of his actions.

“Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” the source said. “She had been through this before many times and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

Following the concerns from his girlfriend and ex, Disick decided to seek treatment from All Points North Lodge in Colorado on Tuesday, April 28. After spending less than one week at the treatment facility, photos of the E! star were leaked, which reportedly caused him to leave early. Disick’s attorney, Marty Singer, released a statement on Monday, May, 4 and said his client plans to take legal action against the facility. He also said the “extreme invasion of privacy” upset both him and Disick.

Since being seen at the facility, reports about why Disick entered rehab have continued to swirl. In addition to feeling the pressure of being quarantined, Disick’s issues reportedly also stem from the trauma he faced from losing both of his parents, Jeffery and Bonnie, in the same year back in 2013. Prior to entering rehab, Disick had opened up about how his parents and how he’s still mourning them, per E!