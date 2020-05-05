Daisey O’Donnell Flashes Her Flawless Figure In An Emerald Green Lingerie Set

Daisey O’Donnell took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another super-sexy post with her fans. That model showcased her gym-honed curves as she snapped a flirty selfie.

In the racy shot, Daisey looked like a blond bombshell as she rocked an emerald green lingerie set. The satin bra featured bows on the straps, which helped to showcase her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also put her abundant cleavage on full display.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her lean legs can also be seen in the pic. She accessorized the look with gold chains around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, a ring on her finger, and a jeweled belly button ring in her navel.

Daisey posed on her knees on top of a white fur rug. She placed one hand behind her on her leg as the other held up her phone to snap the photo. She arched her back and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a bed made up with white linens can be seen.

Daisey wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over both of her shoulders.

She also rocked a glam makeup look for the shot. The application seemingly included black eyeliner and mascara on her lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared to be complemented by perfectly applied blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter that seemed to accentuate her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She also sported a glossy lip.

Daisey’s 933,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages.

“You’re an angel,” one follower wrote.

“Continue to amaze!!” remarked another.

“The sexiest girl wow,” a third person stated.

“Omg… cant believe that you are real,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear shy about flaunting her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently stunned in a revealing neon orange string bikini as she posed outdoors. That upload also proved popular, raking in more than 58,000 likes and over 530 comments to date.