Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A Blond Wig And Sexy Outfit On Instagram For ‘Grease’ Performance

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger recently took to Instagram to perform a song with musician Gary Barlow, and she transformed her look to match, swapping her long dark locks for a blond wig. In a video that Nicole shared on her Instagram page just yesterday, the duo sang the song “You’re The One That I Want” from Grease as part of Gary’s initiative, The Crooner Sessions — and today, Nicole shared a few still shots of her transformation for the project.

While she began the video looking like herself, at one point she transformed into the “Bad Sandy” character played by Olivia Newton-John that sings the tune in the movie. Nicole had on a curly blond wig with plenty of sexy volume, and a length that just grazed her collarbones. She added a pop of color to her look with her lip color, which appeared to be a soft red. She also seemed to have incorporated some shimmer into her beauty look with her eyeshadow and highlighter.

Nicole went all-out for the transformation, wearing an off-the-shoulder black top that clung to every inch of her curved physique. She paired the top with skintight black pants and a wide belt cinched right at her waist to play up her hourglass figure. In the first snap, she posed in a spot in her home with a large painting on the wall behind her, hand in her blond locks.

For the second snap, Nicole got a bit sillier with her posing, as she placed her other hand on her blond locks while pursing her lips in an exaggerated kiss. In the third and final shot from her sizzling update, Nicole placed both hands by her side and posed in a way that accentuated her slinky outfit. She winked at the camera, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 67,200 likes within just three hours. It also received 830 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Blonde also looks good on you,” one fan said, followed by a string of yellow heart emoji.

“You make a very good sandy!” another follower said, referencing the character she was emulating.

“The most beautiful human with any and every hairstyle and colour,” one fan commented.

“I’m glad you’re having fun in this quarantine,” another follower added.

Even during quarantine, Nicole has been keeping her fans updated with plenty of sizzling snaps — and a few silly ones as well. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole rocked a semi-sheer black outfit covered with sparkles and a pair of glittering high-heeled shoes as she posed at home. She did the splits on a padded bench, and accessorized with a pair of blue rubber gloves and a mop.