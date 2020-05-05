Instagram Model Lexi Kai Shows Off Cleavage In Tight-Fitting Top

Instagram model Lexi Kai showed off her curvaceous figure in her latest post. She uploaded a seven-photo set where she wore a tight black top with floral print and exposed chest area, plus she sported white jeans that accentuated her curves.

In the first snap of her post the fitness model was shot in a closeup. Lexi smiled at the camera with her dirty blond hair pulled back and her bangs parted to the side of her gorgeous face. She wore a tight black open-front top from Diva Boutique that had floral print scattered on it in various colors. The shirt offered fans a view of her ample cleavage.

Lexi’s bottom half was visible in the second image as she was shown in a pair of skin-tight white jeans. The top was more visible and followers could see her defined midsection as the top was pulled up. She glanced away from the camera in this pic, and her hourglass figure was on full display. Lexi continued to stare away from the lens for the third picture as the sun shone on her face. She had the bottom of her shirt pulled down to cover her midriff, and hung her left thumb in the loop of her jeans.

The 23-year-old gave a full-body shot for the fourth photo. Lexi struck a sultry pose and slightly tilted her body to further highlight her curvy body. Fans could see she wore clear open-toe high heels to complete the outfit. The Colorado native struck various poses for the remaining photographs in the set, and she kept adjusting how much of her toned stomach was exposed by the shirt.

Lexi tagged the location of the shoot as Boulder, Colorado, and included a playful caption that mentioned why she smiled so much in the pics. Her fans flocked to the post and over 11,000 of her 736,000 followers showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. More than 400 comments were left on the upload. Many of them included multiple fire emoji.

“You make any outfit look sexy babe,” Playboy playmate, Maisa Kehl, commented.

“Whitest teeth in the world!” one follower wrote.

“Looking radiant as ever!” another added.

“You are sooo perfect,” a female follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi scintillated fans last week with an upload in a tiny cropped top that exposed her underboob. The fitness model wore a t-shirt and tight white shorts for that photo shoot. Her post earned more than 11,000 likes and over 400 comments.