Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Sculpted Body In A Scandalous Miniskirt

In her latest Instagram post, fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a massive update showing off her sculpted physique in a barely-there ensemble. The pictures she shared were taken by Photos by FENECO, a photographer that she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the first snap.

Qimmah didn’t include a geotag on the post, or any indication of where her outfit was from. However, the figure-hugging look showcased her chiselled body to perfection. She wore a bright yellow crop top that featured a straight neckline, which revealed a hint of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. A hint of lace peeked out from the underarm of the crop top, and it ended just a few inches below her bust. Qimmah’s chiselled stomach, complete with belly button ring, was on full display.

She paired the bold crop top with an equally eye-catching skirt in a checkered pattern. The skirt was a high-waisted style, coming to just below her belly button, and accentuated her hourglass physique. The fabric stretched over her sculpted rear and toned thighs, before ending less than halfway down her thighs. The front of the miniskirt also had slits cut into it, which revealed even more skin.

Qimmah kept the rest of the look simple, adding a white circular purse on a golden chain, and wearing her long locks down and loose in voluminous curls.

While she was standing still in the first shot, in the second, she walked towards the camera with her mouth open. She appeared to have added a soft pink hue to her plump lips, drawing attention to her gorgeous features.

Qimmah shared three additional photos showing off the outfit from different angles, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 14,700 likes within just one hour, and also received 223 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Send me that whole outfit,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You look amazing!” another follower commented.

“Those legs are killer,” one fan added, captivated by that particular portion of Qimmah’s physique.

“Always on point,” another fan complimented.

Qimmah often gives her followers glimpses into how she maintains her fit physique, and she did just that in a post from a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah shared a clip in which she flipped her body into a handstand and placed her legs up on a large metal grate. She held the position while raising and lowering each leg in slow and controlled movements, working her muscles.