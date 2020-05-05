Jessica Bartlett Goes Braless In See-Through Crop Top On Instagram

Jessica Bartlett posted a new sizzling hot update that stunned her 731,000 Instagram followers. In today’s post, the model went braless in a skimpy long-sleeved crop top that was see-through and a body-hugging mini skirt that accentuated her hourglass physique.

The 23-year-old sported a lace two-piece set that consisted of an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved crop top and mini skirt. The whole ensemble was made of lace and with no lining — making it sheer throughout. She was braless underneath the garment, showing off a generous amount of cleavage. The top only reached the lower part of her breasts, and the base had a scalloped design. As the top barely covered her entire chest, a glimpse of her underboob was seen.

She wore the high-waisted mini skirt that had a zip-up design on the side. It featured a snug fit, emphasizing her curvaceous figure. Her nude undies were visible from underneath the piece.

In the first snap, Jessica was photographed from her upper thighs up. She popped her right hip to the side and looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her chiseled abs in this shot.

The second pic showed more of the babe’s body. She posed by angling her hip sideways, crossing her left leg over the other. Green grass and the stunning view of the beach were seen behind her. The third snapshot showed more of her lean thighs. Still facing the camera, she raised her left hand close to her face, while her right hand held onto the tree’s branch. While it may be a sunny day, it appeared that the photographer used flash in the pictures.

Jessica sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, black mascara on her upper and lower eyelids, and eyeliner. She also applied a warm-toned blush, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. She completed her glam look by painting her freshly-manicured nails white. As for her accessory, she only wore a dainty pendant necklace and nothing else. She left her long, brunette hair down and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

Jessica wrote a vague caption about “boob tapes.” She also revealed that her ultra-revealing attire was from a brand called Dolls Kill.

Many of her social media fans loved the new post, as it earned over 33,500 likes and 1,400-plus comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Some of her admirers had the urge to compliment Jessica, flocking the comments section to let her know how sexy she looked.

“This girl is literally a 10. Lord have mercy,” one of her followers commented.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous!” gushed another fan.