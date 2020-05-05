Stassi Schroeder Shares Gorgeous Glam Photo From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Virtual Reunion

The Bravo star was her own glam squad for the remote reunion taping.

Stassi Schroeder posted a glam photo ahead of the virtual Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The 31-year-old Bravo star shared a new photo to Instagram as she proved that she doesn’t need a glam squad to get her ready for a TV show taping. With no access to a hair and makeup team amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stassi’s DIY look featured picture-perfect makeup, incredibly arched brows, and hair color that may be closer to her natural shade than fans are used to seeing.

Stassi is dressed to the nines in the pic in a red halter outfit and gold chandelier earrings in the photo. Her massive custom engagement ring from fiance Beau Clark can also be seen in the shot, which was taken in the living room of the couple’s Hollywood Hills home.

In the caption to the photo, Stassi verified that the glam look was created by her, and she tagged jeweler Georgi Jules.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Bachelor alum Raven Gates, raved about Stassi’s flawless look.

“Holy smokes! That is way better than what I could do to myself,” wrote her pal, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.

“Gorgeous! I have brow envy,” another wrote.

Entertainment Tonight host and producer Deidre Behar gave Stassi a thumbs up for her self-made reunion style.

“Giving the artists a run for their money!!!! SO GOOD!” she wrote.

Other fans told Stassi she should keep her natural hair color as they called the darker shade “sophisticated” and “classy.”

And others couldn’t believe Stassi was her own glam squad.

“Are you kidding me?” one fan asked of the jaw-dropping look.

Stassi did not provide tags for any of the makeup products she used. In comments to the post, several fans asked her what lipstick color she used and what brand of foundation she was wearing on her face.

While she looked the part, Stassi previously admitted she actually dreads the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, per Us Weekly. On her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, the Next Level Basic author revealed that the all-day reunion taping “is the worst day of the year.” The longtime Bravo star said the taping can last up to 14 hours.

The reunion of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules was secretly taped last week. But with social distancing measures still in place in California, all of the members of the cast of the Bravo reality show reunited with host Andy Cohen remotely from their homes.