Pauline Tantot Shows Off Incredible Figure In Barely There Thong In Triple Update

Pauline Tantot enjoyed a day in the countryside wearing minimal clothing, as she showed her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 5, with her most recent post. The French model took to the popular social media platform to post a triple update that saw her in barely there bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Tantot was captured in a field of daisies in front of a stunning stone house at an undisclosed location. The grass and flowers reached up to her knees, embracing her shapely legs. In the first shot, Tantot angled her right side at the camera as she smelled a daisy. The second showed her with her back to the onlooker. For the third, her left side faced the camera as she bent to pick a flower. In all three cases, her booty took center stage.

Tantot rocked a pair of white bottoms that tied on the sides, leaving string bows resting on her hips. They boasted a delicate print in pink. Tantot wore its very thin straps high on her frame, baring her voluptuous lower body and helping accentuate her slim midriff.

She paired her bikini with a lilac short-sleeved top. Tantot rolled up the hem and tucked it in, exposing her fit waist. The top was made of a semi-sheer fabric that suggested she opted to not wear a bra.

Tantot wore her light brown hair pulled up in a casual ponytail.

In under a half hour, the post has attracted more than 90,200 likes and upwards of 530 comments, immediately becoming a hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Tantot and her beauty. As usual, most comments were written in French and English.

“OK HONEY i see you,” one user wrote, following the words with several heart-eyes emoji and a honey pot.

“Damn [P]ersian legs,” replied another fan, trailing the message with a smiling face and a fire emoji.

“Booty gains,” a third one chimed in, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are beautiful,” added another user, topping the reply with a long string of red heart emoji.

Tantot has been tasing her fans with sweltering snapshots as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another update on Monday in which she wore a light pink lingerie set that featured a plunging bralette embroidered with a strawberry pattern and a pair of matching, high-cut underwear. The set was completely see-through, showcasing major skin. Tantot posed in front of a stone wall and a rose bush. The post raked in nearly 400,000 likes.