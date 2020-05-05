Nazanin Mandi Poses In Sexy Black Bikini During Quarantine, Is Joined By Husband Miguel

Nazanin Mandi Pimentel showed off her killer abs, voluptuous curves, and her loving husband, Miguel, in a recent Instagram post shared with her 1.5 million followers.

The three-photo set — published Tuesday, May 5 — showcased the matching swimsuit set from a variety of angles. In the first photo, Pimentel is seen in nothing but the black bikini top and high-waisted bottoms from clothing brand MISSGUIDED.

She held her phone in her left hand, the case being presented in a stylish snakeskin-adjacent design. Pimentel replied to a Instagram user that the case was from iPhone and accessory website, The Casery.

Only one tattoo was visible, one running along the underside of her left forearm which read “Love yourself first” in Arabic, as mentioned by Steal Her Style. She kept the accessories to a minimum, only wearing a pair of thick medium-sized hoops that didn’t hang too low.

Her makeup application was seemingly simple, offering up a soft and natural vibe. Fans could see her deep brown eyeshadow resting beneath her perfectly arched eyebrows. Her black hair was slicked back into a ponytail, and her manicured nails boasted a tasteful hint of glitter.

The second photo in the set presented a different energy. Pimentel could be seen smiling with her eyes closed while her husband of two years, Miguel, lightly touched the front of her thigh as he stood behind her.

The happy couple looked to be standing in a hallway, in front of a full-length mirror. Not much could be definitively said about Miguel’s attire, as it was not readily visible, but it appeared as if he was decked out in some fresh loungewear.

In the third and final picture, the Iranian model was seen leaning on her right elbow, posing against a door. The angle offered a full view of the sizzling outfit. Followers could see calf-length black boots clinging to Pimentel’s pins, the footwear matching the black bikini perfectly.

The trio of images were published around two hours ago, quickly garnering over 60,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Admirers not only fawned over Pimentel’s body, but also commented on the loving relationship she and Miguel seem to have.

“My favorite all time Nazanin you are a Beauty Queen,” wrote one user, adding a variety of fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

“THAT SECOND PHOTO UGH YOU GUYS ARE SO HOT,” exclaimed another Instagram user.

The couple is known for having a very private relationship. In 2018, The Inquisitr detailed the specifics of Miguel and Pimentel’s marriage, which took place after 10 years of dating.