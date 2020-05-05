Lyna Perez Looks Smoking Hot In Pink Bikini In Poolside Snap

No stranger to flaunting her curves on social media, Lyna Perez continues to wow her Instagram followers with one steamy shot after another. On Tuesday, the model shared a picture that featured her showcasing her fit physique in a pink bikini.

Lyna’s skimpy two-piece flashed plenty of skin, and the pale pink color flattered her bronze skin tone. The top had strings that tied around her neck. The cups were triangle-shaped, flashing plenty of her cleavage. It also had a small gold detail between her breasts, drawing the eye to her chest. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides that sat high on her hips. She also wore a gold body chain, which hung low around her waist, calling attention to her lower abs.

The brunette model was standing poolside for the snapshot. She faced the camera with the brilliant blue water of the pool behind her. Palm trees and other foliage lined the outside of the pool and a clear blue sky was above. It looked as though it was a perfect day for taking a dip in the pool.

Before getting herself wet, Lyna apparently decided to strike a sexy pose for the camera. She posed with one leg in front of the other, showing off her toned thigh. She gave the camera a serious look as she placed on hand on her hip. The pose showed off her slender waist and shapely arms.

Lyna’s hair fell in waves over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eyeliner. In addition, she looked to have dusted her cheeks with blush and applied a pink shade to her lips.

The post was an instant hit among her 5 million followers, of whom more than 35,000 hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she asked her followers to rate her bikini.

Needless to say, the request got an array of responses, with most fans gushing over how she was in the sexy number.

“It is perfect because you are in it ok,” quipped one admirer.

“Infinity, simply because the most beautiful girl is wearing it,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Hard to rate clothing on you when you enhance every thread you put on,” joked a third fan.

Lyna has a knack for squeezing herself into tiny outfits, and her fans seem to love it when she does. Not too long ago, she gave them an eyeful when she shared a snap that saw her wearing a tight tank top and a pair of panties.